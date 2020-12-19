‘Everything from pigeons to prescription drugs’: Theft is on the rise in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — From packages being stolen by porch pirates to vehicles, license plates, bikes and even pigeons; theft is on the rise across Colorado.

Boulder put out warnings about motor vehicle and package thefts on Friday. Boulder police remind people that simply locking a vehicle can deter theft.

Hey hey #Boulder We’ve been seeing a spike in motor vehicle thefts recently, but there’s one thing you can do to protect your vehicles & it doesn’t cost a thing.

Lock

Your

Vehicles! pic.twitter.com/wTATEoZkF6 — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) December 18, 2020

Weld County warns of an increase in random thefts, especially firearms. The Weld County Sheriff advises gun owners to make sure their weapon is secure while it is in a vehicle and to bring it inside when at home.

We've seen an uptick in random thefts the last several weeks. The stolen items include everything from pigeons to prescription drugs. The attached map shows the crimes are occurring throughout the county. Additional details in the release. pic.twitter.com/DNJgn52DXL — Weld County Sheriff (@WeldSheriff) December 18, 2020

Denver’s theft is up in 2020, outpacing the last five years.

Package and porch theft have grown as widespread crimes in 2020. The pandemic shut citizens inside for months on end, causing a massive increase in the frequency and volume of deliveries left on doorsteps. Criminals have seized the chance.

Security.org tracks package thefts nationwide. The company found that as of August, one-fifth of American households have experienced porch piracy.

Police do not track porch theft as its own crime category, but Denver Police Department’s statistics do point in the direction of increased package thefts.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office has these tips on package theft:

Report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

Keep your vehicle locked.

Avoid having packages sitting outside for an extended time.

Consider having your packages delivered elsewhere, such as your place of employment, an Amazon delivery site, P.O. box, FedEx/UPS location, or install a package lock box.

Request that deliveries require a signature ahead of time, or sometimes you can do this even if the package is already on its way.

Subscribe to delivery alerts or notifications from the package carrier.