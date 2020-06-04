‘Everyone keep going and keep fighting’; powerful moments shared at George Floyd memorial in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — A memorial for George Floyd was held in Denver’s Civic Center Park Thursday.

Perhaps the most poignant moment was the eight minutes and 46 seconds of complete silence in a usually noisy downtown Denver. This was the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer’s knee pinned Floyd’s neck to the ground, killing him.

Kim Ramirez and her family say they had to be there. They said they also helped plant an oak tree honoring Floyd, which is expected to live for 100 years.

“We have kids and we have future generations that are looking up to us and we are fighting this fight for them. If we don’t, this is the future they face or not a future at all,” Ramirez said.

One of the kids she is talking about is her grandson, Osiris Ward.

“I think we should all treat each other fairly because I don’t think it’s fair that one person gets divided from the group just because of their color,” said Ward.

Though the protests have been more peaceful for the last few days, the images are still as strong as ever.

FOX31 asked Ward’s mother, Lauren Gardner, if she thought the memorial service and protests will make a difference.

“Yes, I think it will. Everyone keep going and keep fighting. It will make a difference,” Gardner said.