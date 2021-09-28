‘Everyone is missing the dogs’: Does your dog have what it takes to be a hospice therapy pet?

Peanut is available for adoption at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley (Credit: Keely Sugden)

DENVER (KDVR) – Faithful companionship, the warmth of touch, and memories of beloved pets are some of the benefits a therapy pet can provide hospice patients and their families.

The Denver Hospice is looking for new therapy pets and their human handlers to join the team after COVID-19 concerns created a shortage.

“Everyone is missing the dogs,” said Kim Mally, manager for volunteers and bereavement at TDH. “Our staff benefits as they see the dogs walking around, families benefit from the emotional support, and we see such a wonderful response from patients. We see them just light up.”

The Paws on the Patio event will provide information about the animal therapy program to potential volunteers on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Denver Hospice, 8289 E. Lowry Blvd.

The Human-Animal Bond in Colorado will answer question about how people and their pets can become trained pet therapy volunteers.

Pets must be at least 18 months old and go through a training course to qualify. Certification for animal therapy is available from HABIC.

TDH also offers reiki and music therapy.

For information about go to The Denver Hospice website or contact volunteers@care4denver.org.