‘Everyday Eats’ offers monthly food boxes to older Coloradans that qualify

DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans 60 and over, who lack access to consistent nutritious meals, are now eligible to receive monthly rations of healthy food from a program called “Everyday Eats.”

Just like most factions of society, the pandemic has left the older demographics stretched financially, much more so than the generation that precedes it. This is where the Colorado Department of Human Services funded program steps in to partially bridge this financial chasm.

“Our goal is to increase access to nutritional meals among older Coloradans, who often live on a fixed budget and struggle to meet their basic needs,” Kathy Underhill, food distribution programs manager for CDHS said.

Everyday Eats, known nationally as the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, is a food support system that offers boxes of food to those who meet the age and financial requirements. The packages include foods like rice, cereal, beans and canned food, which help bring nutrition into the lives of those who statistically have less of it in their lives.

Credit Colorado Department of Human Services – Everyday Eats income requirement

Food-insecure adults consume fewer calories on average and are 60% more likely to experience and report depression. They are also 52% more likely to have a heart attack and 22% more likely to experience limitations on their activities of daily living.

The program is available in all of Colorado’s 64 counties, and interested parties can contact those running one of the pickup points closest, by calling 303.866.5106 or toll-free at 888.467.0418. You can also simply locate the closest one to you on their map.

All that is required of applicants is a piece of mail, one form of identification and a filled-out application. If you do not bring the filled-out form, then one will be provided which can be filled out upon arrival.

“We’re here to help older Coloradans maintain their sense of dignity while getting the basic foods they need,” Underhill said.

The mission statement of CDHS, “Together, we empower Coloradans to thrive,” seems to carry an impact now more than ever.

If you are interested in volunteering in helping Everyday Eats help older adults, either as a business or an individual, go to the “Want to help us?” section on the program’s landing page.