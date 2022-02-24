DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re planning a trek into the high country this weekend, then you should take heed of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center’s latest warning.

According to CAIC, a special avalanche advisory was put into effect at 5 p.m. on Feb. 24 for all mountainous regions in Colorado. The advisory is set to run until Feb. 27 at midnight.

As recently as Thursday morning, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office reported an avalanche that led to the closure of McClure Pass. Officials at the Colorado Department of Transportation are still assessing the damage and are not yet certain when the closure impacting Highway 133 from milepost 37 to 46 will reopen.

What to do before heading into the backcountry

Luck favors the prepared, and these common Coloradan occurrences, like most things, can be studied and learned from.

If you are interested in hoofing it into the backcountry but feel underequipped when it comes to having all the knowledge needed to safely do so, then consider partaking in the Colorado Backcountry Avalanche Workshop being held digitally on March 3 at 5:30 p.m., the cost of which will total $8. You can sign up for the virtual meeting on the Colorado Mountain School’s sign-up page.

The live warning map constantly updates answers to questions you may have in regards to avalanche safety.