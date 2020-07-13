About 700 homes evacuated as wildfire burns near Evergreen Lake

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) – Update (5:35 p.m.): The evacuation area has again been expanded and now includes the entire area from Upper Bear Creek Road south to Buffalo Park Road and east to Highway 73.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office the fir has spread to an area of more than 30 acres.

UPDATED #ElephantButteFire evacuation area seen here. Total evacuation area is now Upper Bear Creek Road south to Buffalo Park Road east to Highway 73. CodeRed was just sent out. Fire is now at 30-40 acres. Structure protection in place #jeffco pic.twitter.com/6fUA4tvctO — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 13, 2020

Update (5:20 p.m.): FOX31’s Dara Bitler lives near the scene of the fire. She is live on our Facebook page now talking about what she is experiencing.

Update (5:12 p.m.): In addition to fighting the fire from the air with helicopters bringing up water from Evergreen Lake, crews on the ground are working to clear the brush.

This will help create a line without easily flammable material that should stop or at least slow the spread of the flames.

Update (4:54 p.m.): The evacuation zone has been expanded and now includes about 700 homes.

The fire is covering an area of about five acres.

This map shows the #ElephantButteFire evacuation area, which has been expanded and now includes about 700 homes #jeffco @efr_co pic.twitter.com/kibJmpQDUY — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 13, 2020

Update (4:30 p.m.): The Jefferson County Sheriff said on Twitter that more evacuations are expected shortly.

The JeffCo Sheriff is also reporting that the fire has been named the Elephant Butte Fire.

#ElephantButteFire The evacuation area will be expanding shortly #JeffCo Watch for updates pic.twitter.com/6tqIuwhTts — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 13, 2020

Original: A wildfire is burning in Evergreen, and it has forced the closure of Alderfer/Three Sisters Park until further notice.

The fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m.

By 4 p.m. Jefferson County had issued an evacuation order for 250 homes on Upper Bear Creek Road.

SkyFOX is currently over the scene as crews work to get the fire contained.

Aircraft support has been ordered for the fire near Evergreen, CO. An AA, 2 helicopters so far w/2 SEATs on the way. NFI — RMACC (@RMACCinfo) July 13, 2020

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for Upper Bear Creek Rd Elephant Butte area due to wildland fire. The CodeRed was sent out to a 5-mile radius & includes 250 homes. There is a threat to your safety & you should leave this area immediately 1/3 pic.twitter.com/nfziESTqBs — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 13, 2020

This is a breaking story. Check back for details as they become available.