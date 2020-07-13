About 700 homes evacuated as wildfire burns near Evergreen Lake

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) – Update (5:35 p.m.): The evacuation area has again been expanded and now includes the entire area from Upper Bear Creek Road south to Buffalo Park Road and east to Highway 73.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office the fir has spread to an area of more than 30 acres.
Update (5:20 p.m.): FOX31’s Dara Bitler lives near the scene of the fire. She is live on our Facebook page now talking about what she is experiencing.
Update (5:12 p.m.): In addition to fighting the fire from the air with helicopters bringing up water from Evergreen Lake, crews on the ground are working to clear the brush.
This will help create a line without easily flammable material that should stop or at least slow the spread of the flames.
Update (4:54 p.m.): The evacuation zone has been expanded and now includes about 700 homes.
The fire is covering an area of about five acres.
Update (4:30 p.m.): The Jefferson County Sheriff said on Twitter that more evacuations are expected shortly.
The JeffCo Sheriff is also reporting that the fire has been named the Elephant Butte Fire.
Original: A wildfire is burning in Evergreen, and it has forced the closure of Alderfer/Three Sisters Park until further notice.
The fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m.
By 4 p.m. Jefferson County had issued an evacuation order for 250 homes on Upper Bear Creek Road.
SkyFOX is currently over the scene as crews work to get the fire contained.
This is a breaking story. Check back for details as they become available.