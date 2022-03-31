DENVER (KDVR) – Pothole season is here and apparently, 40% of major roads in the U.S. have been deemed poor or mediocre, according to a 2022 national transportation research study.

On average, potholes cost drivers across the U.S. an average of $621 each year. When it comes to repairs, responsibility for filling potholes on private roads can sometimes come into question.

Evergreen resident Jesse Klitzke told FOX31 that potholes in the area of Highway 74 and Bergen Peak Drive are causing problems for many drivers.

“I’m worried about any damage incurred to my car,” Klitzke said before adding that she is concerned about vehicles being near senior living centers and schools.

“How can those people do their jobs well when road conditions are like that,” she said.

Klitzke told FOX31 that she contacted the Colorado Department of Transportation and Jefferson County about having the holes filled.

“CDOT told us when we contacted them that it was a private road and outside of their jurisdiction and then we called Jefferson county and they said CDOT is supposed to maintain the road”

The FOX31 also reached out to Jefferson County and CDOT. The county told FOX31 that a special request was made and both parties are working toward a solution to the issue.

On Thursday, CDOT sent crews to repair holes in the area.

CDOT manages more than 23,000 lane miles of highway and 35 mountain passes. It is very important to report potholes whether in the city or on the highway so CDOT knows where they should be sending their crews.

For more information on how to report potholes to visit your city’s website and CDOT.