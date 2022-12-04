EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A 79-acre property named Thunder Ridge with a mansion and auto hangar is on the market for $24.8 million in Evergreen.

Former professional race car driver Richard Berry is the original and only owner of the Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired residence and separate garage, listing agent Sean Endsley told FOX31.

The property, located at 24503 Chris Drive, has a 22,864-square-foot residence with six bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. Some of the highlights of the luxurious home include:

  • Great room with full bar and large saltwater aquariums
  • Wolf appliances, Sub Zero refrigerator in fully professional kitchen
  • Panoramic view master bedroom with jacuzzi tub bathroom suite, retreat with mini theater and kitchenette, deck with hot tub off master suite
  • Theater boasting $2 million acoustically engineered system for concert venue level experience
  • 14-foot deep indoor pool with waterslide, his/her locker rooms, underwater speaker system, 12-person hot tub, outdoor infinity edge float pool, large outdoor kitchen and full pool bar
  • Wine cellar accommodating 1600 + bottles with humidity and climate control, tiki bar
  • Commercial elevator
  • Outdoor grilling area with sinks and refrigerators, heated decks, koi ponds
    Thunder Ridge, 75-acre property in Evergreen, on the market for $25 million (Photo credit: Kristopher Lewis)
  • Front night view of Thunder Ridge, 75-acre property in Evergreen, on the market for $25 million (Photo credit: Kristopher Lewis)
  • Drone view of Thunder Ridge
    Drone view of Thunder Ridge, 75-acre property in Evergreen, on the market for $25 million (Photo credit: Kristopher Lewis)
  • Aerial view of Thunder Ridge
    Aerial view of Thunder Ridge, 75-acre property in Evergreen, on the market for $25 million (Photo credit: Kristopher Lewis)
  • Driveway view of Thunder Ridge
    Driveway view of Thunder Ridge, 75-acre property in Evergreen, on the market for $25 million (Photo credit: Kristopher Lewis)
  • Home state-of-the-art theater at Thunder Ridge
    Home state-of-the-art theater at Thunder Ridge, 75-acre property in Evergreen, on the market for $25 million (Photo credit: Kristopher Lewis)
  • Home theater at Thunder Ridge
    Theater in Thunder Ridge, 75-acre property in Evergreen, on the market for $25 million (Photo credit: Kristopher Lewis)
  • Outdoor area at Thunder Ridge
    Outdoor area at Thunder Ridge, 75-acre property in Evergreen, on the market for $25 million (Photo credit: Kristopher Lewis)
  • Outdoor infiniti pool at Thunder Ridge
    Outdoor infiniti pool at Thunder Ridge, 75-acre property in Evergreen, on the market for $25 million (Photo credit: Kristopher Lewis)
  • Pool area at Thunder Ridge
    Pool area at Thunder Ridge, 75-acre property in Evergreen, on the market for $25 million (Photo credit: Kristopher Lewis)
  • Front of Thunder Ridge
    Thunder Ridge, 75-acre property in Evergreen, on the market for $25 million (Photo credit: Kristopher Lewis)
  • Master bathroom at Thunder Ridge
    Master bathroom at Thunder Ridge, 75-acre property in Evergreen, on the market for $25 million (Photo credit: Kristopher Lewis)
  • View from master bathroom at Thunder Ridge
    View from master bathroom at Thunder Ridge, 75-acre property in Evergreen, on the market for $25 million (Photo credit: Kristopher Lewis)
  • Closet at Thunder Ridge
    Closet at Thunder Ridge, 75-acre property in Evergreen, on the market for $25 million (Photo credit: Kristopher Lewis)
  • Kitchen in Thunder Ridge
    Thunder Ridge, 75-acre property in Evergreen, on the market for $25 million (Photo credit: Kristopher Lewis)

The 27,411 square-foot climate-controlled auto hangar can fit 100 or more cars. Other amenities in the garage include:

  • Mechanics shop with lifts and other significant equipment
  • Bedroom, two bathrooms, living room, kitchen, office
  • Commercial-grade car wash
  • Concert venue quality sound system

The auto hangar can be utilized for other purposes including an equestrian barn, a large art gallery, or a sports complex, the listing site says.

Evergreen property compared to Vail Valley property

While Thunder Ridge is an individually owned property with a price tag of $25 million, another multi-residential property in Vail Valley, named the Casteel Creek estate, was just purchased for $40 million.

LIV Sotheby’s said the purchase, by the Baseline Property Group, set a new sales record for Edwards. The property will have a community of no more than 10 owners, with homesites ranging from 19 to 35 acres, the real estate agency said.