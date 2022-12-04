EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A 79-acre property named Thunder Ridge with a mansion and auto hangar is on the market for $24.8 million in Evergreen.
Former professional race car driver Richard Berry is the original and only owner of the Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired residence and separate garage, listing agent Sean Endsley told FOX31.
The property, located at 24503 Chris Drive, has a 22,864-square-foot residence with six bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. Some of the highlights of the luxurious home include:
- Great room with full bar and large saltwater aquariums
- Wolf appliances, Sub Zero refrigerator in fully professional kitchen
- Panoramic view master bedroom with jacuzzi tub bathroom suite, retreat with mini theater and kitchenette, deck with hot tub off master suite
- Theater boasting $2 million acoustically engineered system for concert venue level experience
- 14-foot deep indoor pool with waterslide, his/her locker rooms, underwater speaker system, 12-person hot tub, outdoor infinity edge float pool, large outdoor kitchen and full pool bar
- Wine cellar accommodating 1600 + bottles with humidity and climate control, tiki bar
- Commercial elevator
- Outdoor grilling area with sinks and refrigerators, heated decks, koi ponds
The 27,411 square-foot climate-controlled auto hangar can fit 100 or more cars. Other amenities in the garage include:
- Mechanics shop with lifts and other significant equipment
- Bedroom, two bathrooms, living room, kitchen, office
- Commercial-grade car wash
- Concert venue quality sound system
The auto hangar can be utilized for other purposes including an equestrian barn, a large art gallery, or a sports complex, the listing site says.
Evergreen property compared to Vail Valley property
While Thunder Ridge is an individually owned property with a price tag of $25 million, another multi-residential property in Vail Valley, named the Casteel Creek estate, was just purchased for $40 million.
LIV Sotheby’s said the purchase, by the Baseline Property Group, set a new sales record for Edwards. The property will have a community of no more than 10 owners, with homesites ranging from 19 to 35 acres, the real estate agency said.