Aerial view of Thunder Ridge, 79-acre property in Evergreen, on the market for $25 million (Photo credit: Kristopher Lewis)

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A 79-acre property named Thunder Ridge with a mansion and auto hangar is on the market for $24.8 million in Evergreen.

Former professional race car driver Richard Berry is the original and only owner of the Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired residence and separate garage, listing agent Sean Endsley told FOX31.

The property, located at 24503 Chris Drive, has a 22,864-square-foot residence with six bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. Some of the highlights of the luxurious home include:

Great room with full bar and large saltwater aquariums

Wolf appliances, Sub Zero refrigerator in fully professional kitchen

Panoramic view master bedroom with jacuzzi tub bathroom suite, retreat with mini theater and kitchenette, deck with hot tub off master suite

Theater boasting $2 million acoustically engineered system for concert venue level experience

14-foot deep indoor pool with waterslide, his/her locker rooms, underwater speaker system, 12-person hot tub, outdoor infinity edge float pool, large outdoor kitchen and full pool bar

Wine cellar accommodating 1600 + bottles with humidity and climate control, tiki bar

Commercial elevator

Outdoor grilling area with sinks and refrigerators, heated decks, koi ponds

Thunder Ridge, 75-acre property in Evergreen, on the market for $25 million (Photo credit: Kristopher Lewis)

The 27,411 square-foot climate-controlled auto hangar can fit 100 or more cars. Other amenities in the garage include:

Mechanics shop with lifts and other significant equipment

Bedroom, two bathrooms, living room, kitchen, office

Commercial-grade car wash

Concert venue quality sound system

The auto hangar can be utilized for other purposes including an equestrian barn, a large art gallery, or a sports complex, the listing site says.

Evergreen property compared to Vail Valley property

While Thunder Ridge is an individually owned property with a price tag of $25 million, another multi-residential property in Vail Valley, named the Casteel Creek estate, was just purchased for $40 million.

LIV Sotheby’s said the purchase, by the Baseline Property Group, set a new sales record for Edwards. The property will have a community of no more than 10 owners, with homesites ranging from 19 to 35 acres, the real estate agency said.