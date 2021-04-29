Event proposals for Boulder’s Indigenous Peoples Day being accepted

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Proposals from local organizations interested in hosting a non-in-person event for the Boulder’s annual Indigenous Peoples Day are being accepted until 5 p.m. on June 14.

The celebration, which recognizes and honors the existence, culture and contributions of the original inhabitants of North America, will be held Oct. 8 through Oct. 11, according to the City of Boulder.

Proposals are accepted by City of Boulder’s Human Relations Commission.

Human Relations Commission grants are available for community groups and organizations with a maximum amount of $2,000 per event. Sponsorships of up to $2,000 available per event are available from the Office of Arts and Culture for programs with arts components.

Funding priority criteria includes:

Community-initiated event

Nonprofit agency/group

Free and open to the public

Held between Oct. 8 – 11, 2021.

Arts components examples include:

Visual arts and crafts

Music, theater and dance

Educational activities and lectures

Public health requirements will be in place for all events.

Contact Clay Fong at FongC@bouldercolorado.gov or call 303-441-3141 for additional information