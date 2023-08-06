LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — On average, there are 132 suicides per day nationwide, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Suicide is also the eighth leading cause of death in Colorado, but 94% of adults surveyed in the U.S. think suicide can be prevented.

An event on Sunday is aiming to do just that.

On Sunday, #themarshalleffect is hosting its Third Annual Cutting-Out Suicide Event where kids can get back-to-school haircuts or anyone can treat themselves to a new look while also giving back.

The organization was established in memory of Ryan Mark Marshall, who took his own life on December 29, 2018.

Their mission is to promote awareness and provide support for youth and young adults who are at risk of self-harm or suicide, and who are victims of partner abuse by helping pay for mental health therapy.

FOX31 spoke to Ryan Marshall’s mom about why it’s so important to her.

“There’s nothing that’s going to bring my son back and there’s nothing anyone can do to change that,” Marshall said. “But, when we started, this we honestly felt like if we even helped a handful of people, that would really mean a lot to us and that it would also mean a lot to Ryan.”

The event was held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at The Suites at Shear NV Salon in Loveland.

A men or boys cut was $25, cuts for women or girls over 12 were $45 and cuts for girls under 12 were $30. All the stylists are donating their time, so 100% of the proceeds will go to #themarshalleffect.

The event features a silent auction, face painting & music. Their goal is to raise $5,000 through the course of this event.

If you can not attend in person you can always donate on their website.

The organization was officially a registered non-profit in 2020 and they paid out their first therapy check in Jan. 2021. Since then, they’ve paid for over $50,000 worth of therapy.