EVANS, Colo. (KDVR) — An Evans police officer shot and killed a person while responding to a call of an armed “suspicious person.”

Officers were dispatched at 11:51 a.m. and found the armed person “and initiated efforts to de-escalate the situation,” according to a news release from the Greeley Police Department.

“The subject refused to cooperate with officers’ commands and less lethal munitions were deployed. The subject was eventually shot by one officer. The suspect was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced deceased,” the release stated.

The person’s identity will be released by the Weld County coroner.

The public was notified about the incident in a 12:40 p.m. tweet from the Evans Police Department warning of a “heavy police presence” at 37th Street and 35th Avenue. Weld County dispatchers confirmed officers were responding to a “suspicious” call at 4350 37th Street.

By 2:17 p.m., the department tweeted that “there is no longer a threat” and said it was safe to re-enter the area.

The incident is under investigation by the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Det. Robert Cash with the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9601. He is an investigator for the Critical Incident Response Team, which investigates officer-involved shootings.