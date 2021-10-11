Evaluation finds Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect incompetent, second evaluation requested

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The District Attorney’s Office says a second competency hearing has been requested for the suspect in the King Soopers shooting.

According to court documents, the suspect indicated an understanding of his charges, the potential sentence he’s facing, and the role of the judge, prosecutor, and defense attorney during his first competency evaluation.

However, the doctors who evaluated the suspect said the suspect is currently not competent to proceed.

According to the provisional mental health diagnosis, the suspect, “limit[s] his ability to meaningfully converse with others.” And, that his “superficial responses” to hypothetical legal situations indicate a “passive approach to his defense” and “potential overreliance on his attorneys.”

The suspect is facing a total of 10 first-degree murder charges, 15 first-degree attempted murder charges, and 11 first-degree attempted murder charges of persons who are law enforcement.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19 at 1:30 p.m.

