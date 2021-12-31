Evacuees survey sporadic damage throughout Superior and Louisville

These are some photos on the ground of the fire damage in the Harper Lake area. (Credit: Jakob Rosen)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Friday’s sunrise revealed the sporadic nature of Thursday’s wildfire in Boulder County. There’s a patchwork of wreckage among homes that are still standing in suburban subdivisions. Overall, there’s a tremendous amount of destruction from the Marshall Fire.

“We just want to know if it’s still standing or not so we could start processing all of this,” said Tina, a Superior resident who doesn’t know if her home is still standing.

Police told many residents their neighborhoods were off limits Friday, but some still managed to survey the damage.

Just north of Superior, near Harper Lake in western Louisville, Rebecca Harper walked from her backyard into a burn scar. Thanks to firefighters the flames did not continue past the edge of her family’s property. The Harper family watched the news from their hotel room Thursday night as flames filled the night sky.

“This whole area was just lit up,” said Bret Harper, Rebecca’s dad. “So we were pretty sure that we lost our house.”

But with daylight came some relief. There was mixed emotion New Year’s Eve morning as the Harpers walked into a cold home with a smoky smell. But it was a home that was still standing.

“A few tears,” Bret said. “Tears of joy and tears of sadness for our neighbors.”

All that remains of their neighbor’s home is a foundation and smoldering debris.