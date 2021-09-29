Evacuations will lift, but Ptarmigan fire could burn for weeks

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KDVR) — Evacuation orders are being lifted for more than 500 homeowners evacuated for the Ptarmigan Fire, Summit County officials announced Wednesday.

But firefighters say those homeowners need to be prepared, should conditions shift.

“Our concern is when this weather system passes, if we get some warm, dry days, we could start seeing some more activity,” David Boyd with the U.S. Forest Service said on Wednesday.

Boyd said the fire remains at between 90-100 acres, despite off and on rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Even a campfire can hold a lot of heat, so even if you pour some water on top, that might not be enough to get your campfire extinguished,” he said. “It takes more than some rain to get it completely out.”

Boyd said Coloradans need look no further than 2020, when both the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome Fires burned into late November.

“They got, in some areas, more than a foot of snow, and once that snow melted, Cameron Peak in particular, it picked up and grew quite a bit,” he said. “Twenty inches of snow in some areas, you think this thing’s got to be done, and it really wasn’t.”

Boyd is optimistic this fire won’t reach those levels because firefighters were able to build a decent line Wednesday, but he said homeowners should expect firefighting activity for the foreseeable future.

“This likely will continue to burn for weeks,” Boyd said.