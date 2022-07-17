BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A small plane crashed in the Lefthand Canyon area and sparked a wildfire.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, a small plane crashed at 9:41 a.m. near the 10,000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive and sparked a wildfire. The wildfire was approximately one acre as of 11 a.m. and burning in heavy timber.

BCSO has confirmed there was one death in the incident. A coroner is en route.

BCSO had issued an evacuation warning for those in the surrounding area of the wildfire including in the towns of Gold Hill and Ward.

As of 11:42 a.m., BCSO gave the “all clear” for evacuations in the area of the 10,800 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive which included the towns of Ward and Gold Hill.

Crews are still working hotspots in the area but the threat has been diminished.

The evacuation area of the wildfire started in the Lefthand Canyon area. (Photo: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

In 2020, another wildfire sparked in this area. The fire was known as the Lefthand Canyon Fire and burned a total of 460 acres. This fire burned very close to the already spreading Calwood Fire in the Jamestown area.

This is a breaking news story, FOX31 has a crew on the way and will update as more information becomes available.