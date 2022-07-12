MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — Officials are conducting door-to-door evacuations in the area near Mount Lindo to the tip of Willow Springs due to a fire burning about an acre of grass, brush and trees.

The fire sparked in the area of Highway 285 and Highway 8, near Mount Lindo. Officials said the fire is on the south side of the highway, spreading southwest.

No structures are immediately threatened, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. A plume of smoke can be seen from a distance and the emergency dispatch for Jeffco said it has received several calls.

West Metro Fire is on the ground helping with the blaze and air support has been called in to assist.

Jeffco Sheriff’s Office said to expect road closures in the area of Highway 8, Snowcreek Lane and Tiger Bend Lane.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as soon as new details are received.