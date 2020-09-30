Evacuations ordered in Jackson, Larimer counties as Wyoming wildfire nears Colorado

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders Wednesday afternoon as the large Mullen Fire in Wyoming approached Colorado.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the evacuation orders are for all residents north of the junction of Highways 125 and 127, also known as “3-Way.”

The area was placed under a pre-evacuation notice earlier Wednesday.

The Roach and Hohnholz areas in northwest Larimer County are also under mandatory evacuation orders due to “immediate and imminent danger,” according to the Larimer County’s Sheriff’s Office.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire was still 3 miles north of the Colorado state line. It is unclear if the fire had crossed into Colorado as of the afternoon.

The following roads are also closed, according to the U.S. Forest Service:

Wyoming Highway 230 from Riverside to the Colorado state line (Colorado Highway 125).

Wyoming Highway 230 between the Colorado state line (Colorado Highway 127) and Woods Landing (mile marker 27)

Wyoming Highway 11 between Albany and where it connects to Wyoming Highway 130

Wyoming Highway 10 between the Colorado state line (Colorado Highway 103) and where it connects to Wyoming Highway 230 (near Jelm)

The fire started Sept. 17 in Medicine Bow National Forest southwest of Centennial, Wyoming. It has since grown to an estimated 96,757 acres. As of Wednesday, 887 people are assigned to fighting it.

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.