PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildfire burning northwest of the Pagosa Springs airport has grown in size, forcing evacuations, according to forest officials in Southwest Colorado.

The fire is called the Plumtaw Fire. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, it had grown to 50-70 acres in size.

Evacuation notices have been issued for the Lost Valley of the San Juans neighborhood. The fire is burning just under 5 miles northwest of the airport, north of Plumtaw Road, right near the Mineral and Archuletta County line.

This is a developing news story. Check back here for breaking details.