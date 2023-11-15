DENVER (KDVR) — Residents were ordered to evacuate Wednesday afternoon because of a fire in a Wellington neighborhood.

Evacuations were ordered for the 7500 block of Little Fox Lane, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. The evacuation area includes Jockey Drive south to the 7400 block of Little Fox Lane from Little Fox Lane to Back Stretch Drive.

“EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY,” the sheriff’s office said in an emergency alert.

The evacuation area is surrounded by several streets of homes in Wellington and is highlighted in the map below:

The public can text LCEVAC to 888777 for updates and visit nocoalert.org for the latest evacuation map.

FOX31 spoke with a witness who said it looked like an explosion at a house with damage in the area.

FOX31 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.