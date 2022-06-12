RIO GRANDE NATIONAL FOREST, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildfire burning about 85 acres in the Rio Grande National Forest in Saguache County has prompted evacuations on Sunday.

The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory evacuations just before 6 p.m. for the LaGarita Creek area and the fire has now been named the Lopez Fire. Evacuees can go to the Center School, the Saguache County Office of Emergency Management tweeted.

The U.S. Forest Service has taken lead on the incident that is located approximately 10 miles north of Del Norte off Forest Service Road #670.

Several ground crews are working the fire and multiple aircraft are at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is received.