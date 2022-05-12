Our sister station KXRM in Colorado Springs has live updates of the fire which you can find in their story on our site.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildfire has prompted evacuations for an area in the northeastern part of Colorado Springs Thursday morning.

Residents in the Summer Grace and Akerman Drive area have been issued immediate evacuation orders.







CSFD is asking everyone to avoid the evacuation area until the orders are lifted. Here is the map of the evacuation area as of 12:30 p.m.:

Map from Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD is also asking people in the area to not fly personal drones in the area of active wildfires.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.