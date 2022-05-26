EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE: Evacuations have been lifted but El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said that Falcon Highway will remain closed within the boundary for emergency responders to continue their work.

A wildland fire prompted immediate mandatory evacuations in El Paso County late Thursday afternoon.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tweeted shortly after the evacuations that the Falcon Fire Department has the fire contained but the evacuations remained in place.

The area under evacuation is south of Judge Orr Road, east of East Highway 24, north of Falcon Highway and west of Curtis Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.