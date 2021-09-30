Evacuations lifted for Ptarmigan Fire, wet weather pauses growth

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents living near the Ptarmigan Fire have been allowed to return to their homes after evacuations were lifted on Thursday morning.

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said the evacuation order for Hamilton Creek and Angler Mountain was lifted and reduced to pre-evacuation status around 10 a.m.

Summit County government officials said rain overnight helped fire behavior and there was no further growth.

The fire is estimated to be between 85-100 acres. The fire is still active and residents living in the area could notice fire activity for the next few weeks. The sheriff’s office said there is no need to call 911 if you see fire activity in the area.

A forest closure is in place, including trailheads and all access points. Individuals may not enter the forest closure area for their own personal safety and that of the fire crews at work.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.