BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A structure fire has prompted evacuations in the foothills as high winds are fueling the spread of the blaze Monday afternoon.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is in the 2900 block of Sunshine Canyon Drive. Boulder County Fire Rescue is on scene with several other agencies responding.

4:02 p.m.: The East Boulder Community Center at 5660 Sioux Drive will open at 5:30 p.m. for people needing services as an evacuation site due to the Sunshine Fire.

3:44 p.m.: An evacuation warning, which means to prepare to evacuate, has been issued for the area(s) of west Boulder between Linden Avenue and University Avenue due to the wildfire.

3:28 p.m.: The Boulder County Fairgrounds is open for large animal evacuation.

2:49 p.m.: A red flag warning has been issued in Boulder County through 6 p.m. Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Jessica Lebel said, “It’s not common for them to issue one this late in the day for only a few hours but it seems like they are concerned based off of how the fire is reacting.”

2:44 p.m.: The Humane Society of Boulder Valley located at 2323 55th St. is accepting evacuated small animals from the fire in Sunshine Canyon. Free pet food and supplies are available for those impacted by the fire.

2:33 p.m.: Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks rangers are evacuating Mt. Sanitas due to the proximity of the wildfire.

The area under evacuation is in the map below:

The National Weather Service said winds are gusting up to 40 mph in the area out of the west which is helping the fire spread quickly.