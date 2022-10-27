Firefighters respond to the scene of an incident. (Getty Images)

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Greeley Fire Department said a gas line that broke at 45th Avenue and 16th Street has been contained and residents are able to return home now that evacuations have been lifted Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet at 1:50 p.m., Greeley Fire said, “16th Street remains closed between 43rd and 46th Avenues. There are no changes to the initial reverse 911 notifications.”

Crews worked to repair the damaged line for a couple of hours.

The department sent emergency alerts to those in the area to evacuate immediately.

The CodeRED system is used by Greeley Fire to alert residents of address-specific emergency situations and the department recommends residents sign up by going to weld911alert.com or calling (970) 304-6540.