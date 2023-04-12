Firefighters respond to the scene of an incident. (Getty Images)

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildfire burning in Park County has prompted evacuations for the surrounding areas.

Badger Creek Ranch and the 5-mile radius have been issued evacuation notices due to a wildfire near Latigo Loop and CR 53/McMurray Road in Hartsel, Park County tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

An emergency shelter has been opened at the Fairplay Community Center, located at 880 Bogue Street in Fairplay, and large animals or livestock can be moved to the Fairplay Fairgrounds, the county said.

