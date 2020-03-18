Evacuation orders issued due to wildfires in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Evacuation orders have been issued for some rural portions of Jefferson County due to three wildfires.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the fires are burning in the Foxton area, which is under an evacuation order.

An evacuation center has been established at Elk Creek Elementary School. The sheriff’s office said nursing staff will be on site.

As of about 6 p.m., the fire had burned roughly 20 acres.

There are currently no reports of injuries or damaged structures.

Crews from multiple agencies are fighting the fires from the ground and air.

River Road between Foxton and Highway 126 is closed, according to the sheriff’s office.