Ethics complaint against Denver Mayor Hancock over Thanksgiving travel scandal dismissed

DENVER (KDVR) – On Wednesday, Denver’s Board of Ethics dismissed an ethics complaint filed after Mayor Michael Hancock flew to Texas for Thanksgiving despite urging city residents to avoid holiday travel due to COVID concerns.

Over the holiday, Hancock flew to Texas, where he rented a car and drove to Mississippi to join his wife and daughter.

After ignoring CDC guidelines, Hancock apologized on the eve of Thanksgiving, as critics flooded social media channels with messages of outrage.

“I apologize to the residents of Denver who see my decision as conflicting with the guidance to stay at home for all but essential travel. I made my decision as a husband and father, and for those who are angry and disappointed, I humbly ask you to forgive decisions that are borne of my heart and not my head,” the mayor said.

At a news conference last November, Hancock urged people to “celebrate with just those you live with.” He also urged city employees to avoid traveling for Thanksgiving in a letter on Nov. 18.