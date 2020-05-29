Estes Park, Arvada cancel annual July 4 firework displays

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — In an effort to protect public health and safety, Estes Park and Arvada have canceled their annual July 4 fireworks displays for 2020.

“This decision was made with a heavy heart, as we are constantly seeking ways to lift the spirits of our residents and support our businesses. However, we cannot risk the health and safety of our residents, businesses and guests by drawing such a large concentration of people to an event in town over that weekend,” Town Administrator Travis Machalek said.

Although this event has been canceled, the community has put safety precautions in place throughout Estes Park to prepare for the gradual return of visitors.

You can check ongoing and rescheduled events in Estes Park here.

The city of Arvada is encouraging residents to celebrate the holiday by decorating front porches, balconies or driveways in red, white and blue and to share their photos on social media.

Posts tagged with #ArvadaPorchFest will automatically be eligible to be randomly-selected for a special prize.

More information available for #ArvadaPorchFest can be found here.