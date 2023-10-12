DENVER (KDVR) — Estes Park is known as one of the best places to see fall colors in the country and is known for The Stanley Hotel, where Stephen King found inspiration for “The Shining.”

Now, Trips to Discover is acknowledging the mountainside village as one of the best small towns in the U.S. to visit for Halloween.

The lost looks at Halloween events and the town’s history. You can find activities for people of all ages including shows, live music, craft classes, dining, shopping and touring.

The Historic Park Theatre and Cafe in downtown Estes Park shows haunting movies and hosts ghost hunts and historic tours in October.

The Estes Park Visitor Center hosts scenic tours for visitors to see wildlife surrounded by the changing colors.

This year on Oct. 14 and 15, Garden of the Cats is hosting a cat show, “The Purring: Here’s Kitties!” which showcases exotic breeds, championship cats, non-pedigreed felines and even community household cats.

The Stanley Hotel

There are plenty of ghost stories in Estes Park, but the hotel is known to be one of the most haunted hotels in Colorado.

Since it opened in 1909, activity has been recorded in nearly every room by ghost hunters and documentarians. Stephen King experienced it firsthand when he stayed in room 217.

He woke up having a nightmare about his son being chased and killed by a firehose in the hotel and began working on a story of a haunted hotel awakened by a son’s psychic power. This later became known as “The Shining.”

The hotel will host the annual “Shining Ball” on Oct. 21. Guests will join ghosts for late-night dancing in the Concert Hall, which is one of the most documented spots in the hotel for ghost activity, especially since it was renovated in 2000.

At a subterranean theatre hidden behind a bookcase door beneath the original Carriage House of the Stanley Hotel, Aiden Sinclair’s Underground hosts magic shows with world-famous magicians, according to the website.

There are also historic tours and ghost tours available at the hotel, but visitors do not need to join a tour to walk through the hotel.