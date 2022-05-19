ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) – In Estes Park, tourists have been talking ahead of the springtime storm.

Many are finding out about the weather wallop late this week and are now making adjustments to head out before the snow and freezing temperatures move in.

“It’s our first time in Colorado, so we had no idea,” one tourist told FOX31.

The Pinpoint Weather team has put everyone on notice ahead of this storm, but some have said that it’s still shocking.

“I’d say probably not,” one woman told us about her level of preparedness. “I don’t know if we’re going to be prepared for this. We’re supposed to fly out Saturday.”

Another man said he is now preparing to leave at 9 a.m. on Friday in order to beat the storm.

This storm comes as more and more visitors are coming to the tourist town this year.

In February, visitation to Estes Park was up 15% compared to last year, and in March it was up 8.5% over the same time in 2021. Obviously, this storm won’t stymie that progress, but this quick-hitter has some guests choosing to head home a little earlier.

“We’re kind of hoping we can get back from Estes Park to Denver and hope our flight’s not delayed,” a tourist said.

Rocky Mountain National Park snowstorm alert

Rocky Mountain National Park issued the following road information ahead of the May snowstorm:

Due to an incoming forecasted major winter snowstorm, Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is currently closed on the east side at Many Parks Curve and on the west side at the Colorado River Trailhead. Previously, the closures were at higher elevations along the road at Rainbow Curve on the east side and Milner Pass on the west side. Trail Ridge Road has not yet opened as a through road for the season. Wild Basin Road has also closed at the Sandbeach Lake Trailhead.