Estes Park preparing for potential major snowstorm

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — In Estes Park, emergency workers are telling people to prepare for a massive snow storm that could bring several feet of snow.

But on Wednesday, sunny skies showed no signs of what’s to come in just a matter of days.

At the Estes Valley Fire Protection District, crews who are always prepared for emergencies know this storm could cause real trouble.

“Most of our calls will be motor vehicle crashes, and slide-ins. Highways 34 and 36 can be very treacherous. If you don’t’ have to be out on the roads – don’t,” Estes Valley Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Erika Goetz said.

Those warnings are being heard by shoppers who flooded a Safeway where lines of shoppers extended into the aisles and grocery carts were loaded down.

Shopper Kevin Bemis was caught by surprise by both the crowds and the forecast.

“I thought it was another shutdown maybe. If we do get that much snow, we’ll be shut down for a period of time,” he said.

The town’s leadership is asking people to park off roadways to help plows get through. They are also being told to prepare for power outages.

