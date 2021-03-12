Estes Park prepares for possible four feet or more of snow

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) – The town of Estes Park is preparing for what could be a historic snowstorm.

Forecasts are predicting the town could get more than four feet of snow by Monday.

This could cause power outages and force many roads to be shut down.

Plow drivers will be on standby around the clock this weekend. Estes Park typically plows all town streets, beginning with emergency routes to hospitals. Public works has 12 drivers and other employees are ready to pitch in.

The town is asking people not to park on streets during the snowstorm.

Colorado Department of Transportation and Larimer County will plow the routes they manage, respectively. Larimer County plans to have 47 plows to clear roadways.

Also, the Estes Park Visitors Center will be closed Saturday and Sunday.