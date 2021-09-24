Estes Park police officer found dead after alleged domestic violence incident

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — An investigation is underway in Estes Park after a police officer was found dead following a report of a domestic violence situation.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said the Estes Park Police Department requested for the Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team be activated to assist the department. The request was made due to a report that alleged a current Estes Park police officer committed a domestic violence situation that happened on Sept. 17, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office and CIRT started the investigation on Thursday afternoon by interviewing family members about the allegations.

During the investigation, investigators learned that the officer involved with the alleged incident was at his home with two other family members. The sheriff’s office said several attempts were made to contact the officer but they were unsuccessful.

The two family members were removed from the home safely, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, search warrants were drafted for the officer’s home. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office All-Hazards/Crisis Response Team and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team served the search warrants at the officer’s home and found the officer dead at the home.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the officer’s identity as well as cause and manner of death.

The sheriff’s office said the CIRT investigation into the Sept. 17 incident will continue and the results will be presented to the district attorney.