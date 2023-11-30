DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is home to countless award-winning restaurants and eateries, several holding high honors like Michelin awards and stars.

Esquire magazine recently compiled a list of the top 50 best new restaurants in the U.S. in 2023, and one Denver eatery made the list.

Located at 2550 E. Colfax Ave., Sap Sua serves untraditional Vietnamese food. According to the website, sắp sửa means ‘about to be’ or ‘almost,’ reflecting the restaurant’s philosophy that “you’ll never be the best version of yourself.”

The restaurant said that it should inspire people not to be dissatisfied, but to instead strive to be better each day.

Esquire reporters sampled some 200 new dining establishments of varying cuisine types across the country. The final list compiles the 50 restaurants that stood out from the rest, Esquire said.

Owners Ni Nguyen and Anna Nguyen opened the restaurant to be a comfort for parents with nostalgic foods that carry humble childhood memories that could hold inspiration, according to Esquire.

Ni Nguyen’s mother would prepare a simple dish called ‘bắp cải luộc’ when she was exhausted, Esquire said. The dish is offered at Sap Sua, consisting of charred cabbage, Anchovy, bread crumbs and egg yolk dressing.