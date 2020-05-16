Escape room goes virtual to keep business going amid COVID-19 pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — Nicolette Cusick is a businesswoman and is making her living by providing a recreational game called Escape Room Breckenridge.

“You are put into a room, you have one hour to work together to complete a series of puzzles and accomplish some kind of objective,” said Cusick.

Cusick has three physical locations: one in Breckenridge, one in Vail and one in Tucson, Ariz.

The game is popular because it allows you to escape reality, and be somebody else. But since the pandemic, and the reaction to it, her business has been crushed.

“For a little bit, I just shut down mentally. Then, I was like you know what, that’s not the entrepreneurial spirit, so let’s figure this out,” said Cusick.

She wasn’t ready to throw in the towel; she had an idea.

“I started researching virtual rooms and made a connection with an escape room owner in Florida, and kind of learned how he did it. And then, like two days later I had my own.” Said Cusick.

Now, her escape rooms are all virtual.

“The virtual version is my physical version, but we’ve created that so it will be an online format,” she said.

Cusick says that interest in the game is increasing, and is still allowing escape room fans to suspend reality, even for a little while, and have a little fun.