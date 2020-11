DENVER (KDVR) — Feeling stressed out about the 2020 Presidential Election? You are not alone. The COVID-19 pandemic alone has many feeling uneasy this year. Add in the election and it’s causing people everywhere to feel overwhelmed by stress and anxiety.

We hope this photo gallery of beautiful Colorado landscapes will help give you some peace.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images