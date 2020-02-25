Ernie’s Pizza to Earnest Hall: Denver restaurant reopening after $1M renovation following hailstorm

DENVER — After two years of lights out, Joe Vostrejs and his team at City Street Investors are reopening their restaurant at 44th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

But the new roof and fresh paint, part of what Vostrejs described as $1 million in renovations, aren’t the only changes.

What was previously Ernie’s Pizza & Bar is now dubbed Earnest Hall. And the restaurant now opens at 6 a.m. – to serve coffee, not slices.

City Street opened Ernie’s Pizza & Bar at 2915 W. 44th Ave. in the Sunnyside neighborhood in 2009. The restaurant closed in April 2018 after a hailstorm caused damage to the building.

Earnest Hall opens at 4 p.m. Tuesday, and kicks off coffee and lunch service Wednesday. Operating hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The restaurant will continue to offer an Ernie’s-like menu, with pizza, pasta, calzones, Italian-style wings, salads, sandwiches and burgers, and a full-service bar with 30 beers on tap. Meanwhile, its coffee shop offers pastries in addition to drip coffee and specialty drinks.

