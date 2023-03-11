CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews was the keynote speaker for evrē, UCHealth’s health and wellness event at the UCHealth Training Center, Saturday morning.

More than 600 women participated in the annual event that provides fitness classes, health screenings, interactive panels and more.

Andrews shared her story, including her battle with cervical cancer.

“People should not be dying of this,” she told the crowd. “It is curable, but you have to go to the doctor and get checked.”

She also encouraged the group to take time to care for themselves.

“A lot of times we forget about taking a few minutes for ourselves, making sure we are healthy, making sure we’ve done the proper check-ups, making sure we are getting the right physical exercise,” she said.

KDVR/KWGN’s Kim Posey moderated the event that raised $15,000 for the Help and Hope Center, which helps people in Douglas and Elbert counties in need, at risk of homelessness or in crisis.