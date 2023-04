ERIE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Erie Police Department is investigating a possible pipe bomb threat at a King Soopers on Friday morning.

UPDATE (10:22 a.m.): Police have issued evacuations as the bomb techs are going in to investigate.

The department said a bomb-sniffing dog is being deployed and on its way to the store located at 1891 State Highway 7.

The store has been closed to all public entry.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is received.