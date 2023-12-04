DENVER (KDVR) — An internal complaint of Erie police officer misconduct that allegedly happened on Oct. 10 resulted in a shake-up among the ranks.

According to the Erie Police Department, Nov. 20 was the last day of employment for two sergeants, and Nov. 21 was the last day of employment for a third sergeant and an officer.

A fourth sergeant also was reassigned as an officer on Nov. 21 but then resigned two days later.

Erie Police Chief Lee Mathis said in a video response that none of the misconduct from Oct. 10 was criminal, but he said it “did not reflect the values of our department and could have been damaging to our work environment.”

“In such personnel matters, I cannot divulge details, but one thing I can say is our police department would never condone, tolerate or dismiss the behavior of these officers,” Mathis said. “An internal investigation was conducted and appropriate disciplinary measures have been taken against those found to be in violation of our standards.”

The department is authorized to have 12 sergeants when fully staffed.

“It is imperative to stress that if a staff member’s actions do not align with our department’s standards, this is not the place for them,” Mathis said in his video message. “We are resolute in our commitment to our values and will always ensure the individuals who police our community reflect those values.”

Mathis assured viewers that Erie has adequate staffing to respond to calls for service and the department will fill vacant positions quickly. A public information officer shared that the department is seeking to promote internally before hiring externally.