Gov. Polis signs executive order addressing equity, diversity and inclusion in state government

DENVER (KDVR) – Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Thursday addressing equity, diversity and inclusion in Colorado state government.

“Colorado is committed to elevating our state to a place where all Coloradans can live and work in healthy, inclusive, and equitable environments,” said Polis. “Through this action, we have the opportunity to take action and examine where inequity and systemic racism exist, identify solutions, and make real change.”

The executive order, which is effective immediately, includes directives addressing training and hiring guidelines, accessibility requirements and updated procurement procedures.

State agencies are now required to address and identify barriers and develop long-term planning and reporting structures.

“The Universal Policy will direct and advise agencies in developing long-term strategic plans to foster and support inclusive, anti-discriminatory workplaces. In order to create lasting change, every agency must fully embrace an equity mindset in developing their cultures,” said Kara Veitch, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Personnel and Administration.