DENVER (KDVR) — A group based out of Rhode Island is bringing a legal complaint against the University of Colorado in Boulder and Denver, claiming the universities violated people’s civil rights by participating in a federal program for students from underrepresented groups.

“We just started in February of this year, and we filed about 20 complaints wherever we see programs that, by their terms and conditions, discriminate on the basis of race,” William Jacobson said.

Jacobson is the founder of the Equal Protection Project, a project within the Legal Insurrection Foundation based out of Rhode Island. The group brought civil rights complaints against each of the schools.

“If a student is Black, Hispanic, Native American in one or two other categories, that student is automatically eligible to apply. That doesn’t mean they’ll get the scholarship, but they’re eligible. But if a student is not one of those categories, the student has to show some sort of hardship or factor that should entitle them to apply. So what you have is you have different standards depending on the race and ethnicity of the student, and we believe that that’s unlawful,” Jacobson said.

McNair Scholars Program focus of lawsuit against CU

The group is bringing its complaints against the schools for “supporting and promoting a program that engages in invidious discrimination,” per language in the complaint.

The program they are referring to is the McNair Scholars Program. It’s named after Ronald McNair, the second Black American ever chosen to go to space. He died in the space shuttle Challenger in 1986.

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 1986, file photo, the crew for the Space Shuttle Challenger flight 51-L leaves their quarters for the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Mission Spl. Ronald McNair, center, was only the second African American chosen to go to space. He died in the Challenger launch. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

The program named after the famed astronaut can be found at more than 150 schools across America, funded by the U.S. Department of Education. The complaint was filed with the Office of Civil Rights.

Colorado State University and the University of Northern Colorado also have the McNair Scholars Program. So why are the two programs at CU the only Colorado schools facing complaints?

“I don’t remember how these (schools) came in specifically, but it’s possible that these came in through a tip,” Jacobson said. “The fact that there are other schools doing it, doesn’t in a sense justify it. And so yes, there are many schools that participate in this. The fact that we didn’t bring complaints against all of them at one time doesn’t mean that we won’t bring them in the future.”

The complaints notably come after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to end affirmative action in colleges earlier this summer. The group claims its complaints are not a result of that decision.

“I’d say the Supreme Court decision solidified the law on our behalf, but it was not the motivating decision for us to bring these sort of claims,” Jacobson said.

A CU Boulder spokesperson responded in a statement: “The University of Colorado Boulder just became aware of the complaint filed by the Equal Protection Project against the university to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR). Our campus strives to comply with all federal requirements related to the awarding of financial aid, is evaluating this complaint and will respond to any inquiry we might receive from OCR.”