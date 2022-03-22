DENVER (KDVR) — Vail Resorts may have lowered the Epic Pass price to $783 last season, but pass prices for the 2022-2023 season will jump to $841.

The Epic Local Pass also will increase in price, going from $583 to $626.

Vail Resorts said the company will make a $175 million investment in its employees, including:

Increasing minimum wage to $20 per hour

Raising hour wages an average of 30%

In addition to the employee investment, Vail Resorts said it will invest over $300 million in the mountain experience for next season by adding 21 new lifts across 14 resorts to reduce lift line wait times.

“We will not waver in our commitment to continuously reinvest in the ski and ride experience with the goal of creating an Experience of a Lifetime for our Pass Holders,” said Ryan Bennett, chief marketing officer of Vail Resorts. “We are making bold investments to ensure we have a fully staffed team of passionate, engaged employees and adding 21 new lifts across 14 of our resorts to help skiers and riders get up and around the mountains faster and easier. We are committed to providing an amazing value and experience to our Pass Holders.”

Earlier this year a Change.org petition was started to “hold Vail Resorts accountable” for what the author calls, “mismanagement of the ski area, the failure to treat employees well, or pay them a livable wage, and the failure to deliver the product we all paid for and bought with hard-earned money during a pandemic,” among others criticisms. The petition received over 45,000 signatures.

Here’s a look at the different passes, the cost of the passes, and the benefits, according to Vail Resorts:

Pass Launch Price Benefits Epic Pass $841 Provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 40 resorts – including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City, Whistler Blackcomb, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe, Stevens Pass and more. With additional partner resorts like Telluride, the Epic Pass unlocks access to more than 80 resorts. Epic Local Pass $626 Provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 29 resorts coast to coast – including Breckenridge and Keystone, as well as holiday-restricted access to resorts like Park City, Heavenly and Stowe, and 10 days total to use at Vail, Beaver Creek and Whistler Blackcomb. Northeast Value Pass $514 Provides access to 21 resorts across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, including Stowe, Hunter, Mount Snow, Okemo, Wildcat as well as the newest additions to Vail Resorts’ network, Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain in Pennsylvania. Epic Day Pass

Customizable Skiers and riders can build their own pass, choosing from one to seven days and whether or not to include holiday access. New for the 22/23 season, guests can now also pick from three levels of resort access. For those who only want access to local resorts like Seven Springs, Mount Sunapee and Afton Alps, prices start as low as $44 for an Epic 1-Day Pass.



Offered ahead of the season, Epic Day Passes offer savings up to 65% compared to lift ticket prices. Examples: (The price ranges are based on resort access)Epic 2-Day Pass from $86 to $183Epic 3-Day Pass from $126 to $267Epic 4-Day Pass from $162 to $347 Epic Military Pass $145 To honor the service of Vail Mountain’s founders from the 10th Mountain Division and men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, Canadian Armed Forces and Australian Defence Force, Vail Resorts offers the Epic Military Pass.



The Epic Military Pass provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 40 resorts – including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Park City, and Whistler Blackcomb – for $145 for Active and Retired Military and their dependents. Veterans and their dependents can purchase an Epic Military Pass for $480. Credit: Vail Resorts



Vail Resorts also announced that it will bring back the Epic School Kids Colorado Pass, which provides 20 free days for kids in kindergarten through 5th grade. Those kids will get four days each at Vail, Beaver Creek, Breck, Keystone and Crested Butte.