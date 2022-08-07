UPDATE: The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will be the lead the investigation for this officer-involved shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Updates will be made as the story develops.

UPDATE: Governor Jared Polis released the following statement regarding El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

“My thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Deputy Peery and all our neighbors in law enforcement who put their lives at risk to serve others,” said Polis.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) shared its condolences with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

“The loss of Deputy Peery is felt by our entire community. Our thoughts are with Deputy Peery’s family & EPSO. Thank you, Deputy Peery, for your courage, service, and sacrifice,” stated CSPD.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has responded to the death of Deputy Peery.

“Our broken hearts are with the [El Paso County Sheriff’s Office] and the blood and blue family of fallen Deputy Peery. EOW watch, sir,” said CSP.

UPDATE: EPSO has confirmed that a deputy has been killed in the line of duty.

39-year-old Deputy Andrew Peery has been killed.

Peery is survived by his wife Megan and two children.

A procession for the fallen Deputy Sheriff will start at 8:30 p.m. from Memorial Hospital. It will proceed to Nevada and pass the Sheriff’s Office on Vermijo. From there it will go to I-25 to the Coroner’s Office.

“Please line the streets with your flags for the family,” says EPSO.

A press conference will be held at 8 p.m. at UC Health Memorial Central. Individuals attending the press conference will be escorted inside the building.

UPDATE: EPSO is actively searching for John Paz, a Hispanic man pictured below.

Deputies say he is a suspect related to the shooting.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has ordered a shelter in place for a neighborhood in Security-Widefield.

EPSO has notified the public of a large police presence related to a shooting in the area of Ponderosa Dr. and Grand Blvd.

Deputies say to secure homes and stay away from doors and windows. Individuals should lock all windows and doors and shelter in place.

Call 911 if you have a life or death emergency.