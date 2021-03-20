EPA working to keep fuel spill out of Big Thompson River near Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — The Environmental Protection Agency is working on cleaning up a fuel spill that shut down Interstate 25 both directions on Saturday morning.

According to the EPA, the tanker was carrying 11,500 gallons of diesel fuel when it rolled over, crashed into a concrete barrier and burst into flames.

An EPA spokesperson told FOX31 that the crew is trying to keep the fuel from getting into the Big Thompson River nearby. Limiting the harmful effect in the air and clearing the hazard from the road are other priorities, the EPA says.

“EPA’s OSCs are given broad authority by the Clean Water Act (CWA) to assist with, and/or direct oil spill responses that threaten waters of the United States. We partner quite frequently with State and Local Authorities in conducting these duties. In this case we are in Unified Command with the Colorado State Patrol and Loveland Fire.

“In addition, we are supporting the Unified Command and providing some technical assistance in providing air monitoring around the scene. Lastly, we are providing access to additional funding to help support Loveland FD and the CSP,” an EPA spokesperson said.

The interstate is expected to be closed in both directions from CO 402 to US 34 near Loveland at least until sunset.