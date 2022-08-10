AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado leaders are joining the Environmental Protection Agency Wednesday to highlight a grant program for cleaner buses ahead of the next school year.

The EPA’s Clean School Bus Program is offering $500 million in rebates for districts looking to upgrade fleets to zero or low-emission school buses. The deadline to apply is Aug. 19.

On top of the federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is offering $65 million in funding to support electric buses and infrastructure upgrades needed for transitioning fleets. That program is still being developed.

This is all part of an effort for Colorado and Denver’s Front Range corridor to reduce emissions, as studies have found several Denver metro communities have some of the worst ozone conditions in America.

Gov. Polis joined EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe and Regional Administrator KC Becker for a news conference Wednesday to highlight the program.

You can watch the address on FOX31 NOW in the player above.