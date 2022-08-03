DENVER (KDVR) — A candy store in Cherry Creek was targeted by thieves this week. But it wasn’t the sweet treats the crooks swiped. It was their distinctive delivery van, and the owners want it back.

Enstrom Candies is a family-owned business that’s been serving sweets for nearly a century. It’s a fourth-generation business that started in Grand Junction in 1928. From toffee to truffles to ice cream, delicious sweets are sold at all five retail locations.

The handmade sweets have been a state staple for 94 years, but it’s the Cherry Creek location on University Boulevard where a crime was committed. Rick Enstrom, retired executive and family member of the business, explained the incident to FOX31.

“We have a delivery van that sits underneath the building. We’ve had it for years, 10 years to be exact,” Enstrom said. “It was stolen.”

He said the van was stolen on Monday night while parked in a garage underneath the building. On Tuesday morning, employees noticed the shattered glass and no van in the parking spot.

“I think that’s not only a crime, it’s a sin. I mean, you’re not supposed to steal from a candy store,” Enstrom said.

The van was a white 2001 GMC Safari and had sentimental value to the family business.

Thieves stole a moving billboard

It was a bold move for the crooks, who are now traveling in a moving billboard. Enstrom said the van is wrapped in their corporate logo with their website and phone number printed on the side and it’s covered in almond toffee images. Although Enstrom doesn’t have a photo of the van, it’s hard to miss. He shared there’s already been one sighting reported to him.

“They used it to try and break into a car on Wednesday early morning. A nearby property owner called us and said, ‘Hey, was that your van?’ I have an alibi. I was at home watching ‘Breaking Bad,'” Enstrom laughed. “They’re going to use it until they get caught.”

A light-hearted moment, but Enstrom is serious about the current spike in auto theft.

“We can absorb something like this because we are a bigger family business,” Enstrom said. “The people that are affected by this are single moms, working a job or two with a couple of kids and they lose their car or catalytic converter. It’s the year of no consequences in Colorado.”

The FOX31 Data Desk compared motor vehicle theft in Denver from 2008 to 2022, and it’s not getting any better. This year, Denver is on track to beat last year’s record high.

“I’ve never seen anything like it, and I was born here,” Enstrom said. “I think it points to a lack of respect.”

Although he’s not extremely optimistic his van will be returned, Enstrom is offering up a sweet reward.

“Find that van and we’re going to give you some toffee,” he laughed.

Denver Police is investigating and asks anyone who sees it to please call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).