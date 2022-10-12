DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) — A massive bear was reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers after the bear had made itself cozy under the deck of a Durango home.

According to an Instagram post from John Livingston of CPW, the home where the bear was spotted is off Hermosa Avenue, west of Needham Elementary.

“It took a tranquilizer dart and five members of @coparkswildlife staff to get this bear out from under the deck and into a trailer so it could be prepared for relocation,” Livingston wrote. “We estimated this bear to be at least 10 years old and to weigh as much as 400 pounds.”

According to the post, the bear was given a health check, tagged and microchipped for future monitoring. The bear was also given a tranquilizer reversal drug before being relocated over 60 miles away.

CPW reports that in the early fall, bears need 20,000 calories a day to gain enough fat to survive the winter without eating or drinking. To learn more about how to be bear aware in Colorado, visit this informational page from CPW.

If you need to get in touch with your local CPW office, their phone numbers can be found here.