ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Englewood Police are investigating a smash-and-grab that occurred at a smoke shop over the weekend.

Surveillance video shows three suspects breaking a window before pulling down a metal grate to gain access to the “Maximum Glass Gallery,” which is located near the intersection of East Belleview Avenue and South Broadway.

According to Cody Schmeling, one of the co-owners of the shop, the crime happened late Saturday night.

“They were in and out within 3 minutes,” Schmeling explained. The crooks fled with about $5,000 worth of equipment and cash.

“It’s almost like a movie when you watch the video,” Schmeling added. “How fast they can do it. It hurts.”

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Englewood Police Department.